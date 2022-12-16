ProfNet Expert Alerts for December 16, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

Experiential Learning

Dr. Mamie Pack

Managing Principal of Healthy Learning

Western Governors University School of Education

"As a faculty member teaching and leading military spouses in the School of Education at WGU, I want to go in with the mindset that I am here to support the military spouse – that's the baseline. To do this, I need to look at what behaviors, what strategies, what resources, and what conversations I can use that will benefit that military spouse student and help them not only excel in their studies, but also to know that they are seen, heard, and valued."

Areas of Expertise: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), Experiential Learning, Healthy Learning Environments, Military Students & Families, Professional Development for Faculty & Staff, Social Emotional Learning (SEL), Student Support

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mamiepack

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Sleep & Relationships

Dr. Shelby Harris

Director of Sleep Health

Sleepopolis

A sleep divorce is when a couple decides to sleep in separate beds or separate rooms due to differences in sleep patterns, habits, and preferences that are disrupting the quality of their sleep. Although, I don't really like the term "sleep divorce"' as it tends to have the connotation that the relationship has issues. Sleeping in separate bedrooms can oftentimes bring couples closer together, improve their mood, and strengthen their connection as a couple as it lets go of any resentment related to poor sleep.

Dr. Harris can discuss a wide variety of sleep-related topics, including sleep and relationships (sleeping separately); women's health and sleep; prioritizing sleep in a busy world; maximizing sleep quality; exercise and sleep; and how to recognize a potential sleep disorder.

Website: sleepopolis.com

Media contact: Abby Wood, abby.wood@sleepopolis.com

Educational Technology

David Morales

CIO/Chief Technology Officer

Western Governors University

David Morales is the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Technology at Western Governors University, where he is responsible for shaping WGU's education technology agenda. Under his leadership, his team has been instrumental in leading WGU's open-source initiative – the Open Skills Management Toolkit (OSMT) as an open-source project, under the Apache license – giving free access to employers, higher ed institutions, and others to develop and collaborate on skills libraries. He has more than 25 years of experience as a software engineer and technology leader.

Mr. Morales can discuss most topics related Educational Technology, Software Development, and tech leadership.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/moralesdavid/

Website:

Media contact: John Van Heest, john.vanheest@wgu.edu

