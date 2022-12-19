Ascension Complete's Florida Medicare Plan Achieves NCQA Accreditation

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascension Complete announced today that its Medicare plan in Florida, Centene Venture Company Florida, has been awarded "Accredited" status by the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Medicare Health Plan Ratings 2022.

"Achieving an Accreditation status from NCQA is a sign that a health plan is serious about quality," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "It is awarded to plans whose service and clinical quality meet or exceed NCQA's rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement."

The Accreditation rating demonstrates Ascension Complete's commitment to clinical quality that meets or exceeds NCQA's rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement.

"At Ascension Complete, we're committed to ensuring our members have access to high-quality care and services," said Thomas Lindquist, President and CEO, Ascension Complete. "Our commitment to quality is demonstrated through this accreditation and reflected in our efforts to continually raise the quality of services and care we provide to our members across Florida."

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Ascension Complete

Ascension Complete is the only Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan shaped by doctors who work with Ascension, one of the country's largest nonprofit hospital systems. The plan is designed to provide members with access to excellent care with predictable, affordable costs, and a simple, personalized experience. Other providers are available in our network. For a complete list of available plans, please contact 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or consult www.medicare.gov.

Based on a Model of Care review, Ascension Complete has been approved by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to operate a Special Needs Plan (SNP) through July 15, 2025.

