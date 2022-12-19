MODINE MANUFACTURING RECOGNIZED FOR 60-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH HARDI

Leading HVAC manufacturer showcases commitment to HVACR distribution industry with ongoing participation at HARDI's annual conference.

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, was recently recognized by Heating, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) for its 60-year participation in the HARDI conference.

Brandin Bursa of HARDI (left) presents Richard Boothman, director of North American sales at Modine Manufacturing, an award recognizing Modine for 60 years of support and participation in HARDI’s conference. (PRNewswire)

Modine Manufacturing is one of the oldest supporters of HARDI and regularly brings its knowledge of the HVAC/R industry to the annual conference.

"At Modine, we pride ourselves in providing innovative solutions that help produce a cleaner, healthier world," said Elizabeth Casebolt, marketing manager of the heating division at Modine Manufacturing Company. "While our revolutionary products provide commercial businesses and homeowners with heating solutions, we also understand the importance of providing knowledge and information to other experts in our industry.

"Through our 60-year partnership with HARDI, we've been given a platform to share information with nearly 800 wholesale companies, manufacturing associates and manufacturing representatives that make up the organization. Being able to provide the perfect product to the right customer is about knowing and understanding the industry, and the knowledge we share is part of that. We are extremely excited about our ongoing partnership with HARDI and can't wait to see what the future holds."

HARDI is the single voice of wholesale distribution within the HVAC/R industry. HARDI members market, distribute and support heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, parts and supplies. HARDI represents more than 475 distributor members representing nearly 4,100 branch locations and close to 500 suppliers, manufacturer representatives and service vendors.

For more information about Modine heating solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/ .

For more information about HARDI, please visit https://hardinet.org/ .

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com .

