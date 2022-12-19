Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Qumu Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Enghouse

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Qumu Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Enghouse

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Qumu (Nasdaq:QUMU) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Enghouse.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qumu-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Qumu's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Qumu shareholders will receive only $0.90 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $18.0 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Qumu by imposing a significant penalty if Qumu accepts a superior bid. Qumu insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Qumu's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Qumu.

If you own Qumu common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qumu-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP