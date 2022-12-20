COMMISSION SEEKING FUND ADMINISTRATORS FOR FUTURE SEC DISTRIBUTIONS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Distributions of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon propose a new Pool of Distribution Fund Administrators to the Commission for approval. Fund administrators in the approved Pool will be eligible for appointment to administer SEC distribution cases during the five-year period Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2028.

Additional information regarding how to apply for inclusion in the Pool, including a detailed Statement of Requirements and deadlines, will be available soon in a future PR Newswire release, on the SEC's website at sec.gov, and by email to those on the SEC's Interested Party List. Individuals or firms who would like to be included on the Interested Party List, should submit their names, telephone numbers, and email addresses to ENF-FA@sec.gov by Jan. 3, 2023.

SOURCE U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission