Epirus Names Ken Bedingfield Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epirus, a high-growth technology company developing power management solutions and directed energy systems, has named Aerospace & Defense industry veteran Ken Bedingfield as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Bedingfield most recently served as President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Epirus and will succeed former CEO Leigh Madden.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce Ken as the new CEO of Epirus. With his background and decades of experience, Ken provides the company with the leadership our stakeholders require," said Grant Verstandig, Chairman, Epirus Board of Directors. "With Ken at the helm, we are confident that Epirus will execute on the company's strategic priorities and build on the culture of rapid innovation that has defined our early success."

Bedingfield brings a wealth of leadership and industry expertise to his new role at Epirus. Bedingfield previously held multiple leadership roles at Northrop Grumman Corporation including Corporate CFO, Aerospace Systems Sector CFO and Chief Accounting Officer.

"I would like to thank the Epirus Board of Directors for the support and confidence that it has placed in me to lead the company as we continue to identify and develop solutions that protect our warfighters and critical infrastructure, as well as improve power efficiency in electronic systems," said Ken Bedingfield, Chief Executive Officer, Epirus.

In addition to his current role as Chief Product Officer, Andy Lowery will succeed Ken Bedingfield as Chief Operating Officer. Lowery has been with the company since October 2021, following his role as CEO and Co-Founder of venture-backed start-up RealWear. He brings three decades of business and engineering leadership experience across Aerospace & Defense and high-technology industries to Epirus, including President and General Manager at DAQRI and as a Chief Engineer at Raytheon.

Epirus is a high-growth technology company developing solid-state, software-defined directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects and power management solutions to optimize power efficiency in defense and commercial applications. With a constant emphasis on innovation, we are redefining the future of power to bring tomorrow's capabilities to life, today. And that's just the beginning. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact media@epirusinc.com.

