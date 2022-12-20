Highly Experienced EC/VC and Transactional Lawyer Sam Edwards Joins Crowell & Moring

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Edwards joins Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Corporate Group, expanding its emerging companies/venture capital and transactional capabilities, and strengthening the firm's presence in Denver.

Edwards works with companies that are at the forefront of emerging technologies – with particular emphasis on the energy and technology industries. The core of his practice is representing companies in the EC/VC space, especially those dealing in highly-regulated aspects of new energy infrastructure, including decarbonization and energy transition. Edwards will also assist companies reaching broader markets through national and international ecosystems ready to support emerging technologies.

"We are thrilled for Sam to join the firm at a time of great demand from clients in the emerging companies/venture capital space, including in the renewable energy sector," said Sam Feigin, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Corporate Group. "His experience guiding clients through critical transactions will be a boon to our clients."

Edwards' practice also involves all aspects of corporate transactional work, including M&A, private financings, joint ventures, and other strategic transactions for larger companies. He works with energy transition‐focused companies that need related advice regarding project development, government grants and contracting, regulatory and environmental compliance, and counseling regarding governmental programs such as the Inflation Reduction Act. He has advised a wide variety of clients ranging from emerging growth to established energy innovation players, such as a clean cement company focused on project development, a hydrogen exploration company, and an early stage company focused on producing low-cost renewable hydrogen from the redirection of waste.

Edwards' arrival coincides with Tyler O'Connor, the former energy counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, who is joining the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office.

"Sam is a strategic fit for our Denver office where we are expanding our corporate practice, including in the energy space," said Meshach Rhoades, managing partner of the Denver office. "As a well‐rounded corporate lawyer with substantial experience in the M&A, financing, commercial contracting and corporate governance domains, he will help cement and grow our presence in the fast-growing tech metropolis."

"It is an exciting time to be a corporate lawyer, especially one dealing at the intersection of renewable energy infrastructure and innovation," Edwards said. "I look forward to contributing to the Denver office's continuing growth and to working with the firm's talented team to help clients tackle the shifting landscape of regulation and guide companies to global success with our deep regulatory and government contracts experience."

Edwards earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Harvard College.

