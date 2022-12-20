Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes.

Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis for future scalability into Procure-to-Pay (P2P). The solution adopted will include Ivalua's supplier risk and performance management and contract lifecycle management modules and will feature a number of integrations to ensure optimal user experience and maximum efficiency.

The Ivalua platform offers a single source of truth for all supplier and contract data across Hillenbrand's global operating companies. This will provide greater visibility into its supply chain, enabling opportunities to streamline processes, simplify the onboarding of new suppliers, and accelerate its decision-making process.

"We are delighted to welcome Hillenbrand to our customer community", said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We look forward to helping Hillenbrand increase business efficiency and resilience by centralizing data and digitizing procurement operations through our solution".

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

