Pop Culture Group Assists COFCO Coca-Cola Beverage Limited Beijing Factory to Successfully Hold 2023 Chinese New Year Kickoff Conference

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-hop culture company headquartered in China, today announced that the Company has assisted COFCO Coca-Cola Beverage Limited's ("CLB") Beijing factory ("CLB Beijing Factory"), to successfully hold the 2023 Chinese New Year kickoff conference (the "Conference") on October 26, 2022. CBL is the joint venture between two Fortune 500 companies, China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs ("COFCO") and the Coca-Cola Company. COFCO is a leading Chinese food processor, manufacturer and trader.

The Company assigned a dedicated team to plan, design, and organize all stages of the Conference, including venue preparation and material design and production. With the theme of "Keep the Righteousness and Innovation, Work Hard, and Go Forward with Courage", the Conference was broadcasted live simultaneously in 23 sub-venues. All members of the CLB Beijing Factory's management, sales and marketing team, and logistics support team gathered at the Conference to welcome a new chapter in 2023.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "Our team planned the Conference, overcame all the difficulties of the implementation stage, managed every detail, arranged all the conference events, and prepared a number of backup contingency plans. Finally, we helped CLB Beijing Factory to successfully hold the Conference, and our efforts were recognized by CLB Beijing Factory. Looking forward, we expect to undertake more in-depth cooperation with CLB on its events in the future."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

