Quest Analytics Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for Quest Enterprise Services (QES) to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, today announced that Quest Enterprise Services (QES) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Quest Enterprise Services (QES) has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Quest Analytics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Quest Analytics is committed to maintaining the highest standards for data protection and information security for our clients," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "Our HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for Quest Enterprise Services is evidence of this commitment as we work to meet and exceed the complex compliance and privacy requirements."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Quest Analytics' HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences , thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

