Titan Development Announces Development Has Started on the First Building at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park in Lockhart, TX

Building 1 to provide 167,794-square-feet of industrial space in the greater I-30 corridor

LOCKHART, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Development ("Titan"), a leading Southwest real estate development and investment firm, has begun development of the first speculative building at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park in Lockhart, Texas. Building 1, at the 45.1-acre site, will be a Class A, 167,794-square-foot facility in close proximity to several major highways between Austin and San Antonio. Construction of Building 1 is targeted for completion by the fourth quarter, 2023. Lockhart 130 Industrial Park will include four buildings, totaling up to 650,000-square-feet.

Lockhart 130 Industrial Park sits less than 25 minutes from I-35, I-10 and the SH 130 loop, providing convenient access to the expanding Austin Metro area, which continues to experience high demand among industrial users seeking warehousing, manufacturing and distribution space. With Chem-Energy Corporation planning a $1 billion solar power and battery facility in nearby Uhland and a 3,173-acre mixed-use master planned community to be built southwest of Lockhart, the area is experiencing a surge of both industrial and residential development.

"We are excited to be working with the city of Lockhart to create a state-of-the-art business park at a site with great future potential," said Joe Iannacone, Senior Vice President at Titan. "As an Austin-based firm, we are very familiar with the area's industrial landscape and the continued high demand for warehouse and manufacturing space. With Building 1 under way, we are moving to fill this gap in supply and embark on the development of Lockhart 130 Industrial Park."

"Central Texas communities are facing considerable growth and Lockhart is no exception," said Lockhart Mayor, Lew White. "The addition of Titan Development's Lockhart 130 Industrial Park opens more opportunities for prospective businesses to see what Lockhart has to offer and gives our community a competitive edge among our target industries, including auto parts, metal and electronic manufacturing, food and beverage processing, logistics and distribution, and pharmaceutical, medical supplies and medical device manufacturing. With more businesses coming to Lockhart, we look forward to an increase in job opportunities for our current and future residents."

Targeted for a range of industrial and manufacturing users, Building 1 will be a Class A, tilt up property at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park and will include 36 dock doors, rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear height and a 60-foot speed bay.

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a leading Southwest full-service development and real estate investment firm with proven returns, via diversified asset classes across varied geographic markets. Titan has completed more than $2.5 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Albuquerque, NM and Austin, TX.

To learn more, please visit www.titan-development.com.

About the City of Lockhart

The City of Lockhart is the government entity of Lockhart, Texas, representing over 14,000 residents. It is the county seat of Caldwell County and is located 30 miles southeast of Austin. Lockhart was designated by the Texas Legislature as the 'Barbecue Capital of Texas' in recognition of its historic barbecue establishments and renowned pitmasters. Follow the City of Lockhart on Facebook @CityofLockhart, Twitter @CityLockhartTX, and Instagram @CityofLockhartTX.

