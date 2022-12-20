Torch.AI Employee Nominated for INSA Edwin H. Land Award for Contributions to Broader Intelligence and National Security Mission

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, Pioneers of Data Infrastructure AI™, is proud to announce one of its employees, Yezid Yessoufou, has been nominated for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) Edwin H. Land Award for his work in advancing insider threat detection and security clearance vetting, contributing the to the broader intelligence and national security mission. The INSA Edwin H. Land Award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in support of the intelligence and national security communities.

Since 2019, Mr. Yessoufou has proven himself as a valuable member of the Torch.AI team, with whom he's built a strong reputation implementing data infrastructure AI solutions to improve our country's national security and defense capabilities. He has played a key role in advancing the company's mission of automating the understanding of messy data to free people from the mundane and unlock their ingenuity and creativity.

INSA recognizes candidates who make unquestionable and substantial impact to their organization and the broader intelligence and national security mission through their work.

"We are incredibly proud of Yezid and his nomination for the INSA Edwin H. Land Award," said Bob Owens, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), at Torch.AI. "His dedication and expertise have been instrumental in our success, and we are honored to have him as part of our team."

The INSA Edwin H. Land Award will be presented at the 2023 INSA Achievement Awards Ceremony on February 16, 2023, from 6:00-9:30pm ET, at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA. We congratulate Mr. Yessoufou on this well-deserved recognition.

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers™, are headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Washington, DC. The company developed the use of AI to process data in-flight, radically evolving analytic and operational capabilities in any IT environment. Torch.AI's products and people are currently actively supporting operations in industries including financial services & insurance, construction and engineering, healthcare, and the US Department of Defense, US Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies.

