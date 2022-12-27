Local 4 News expanding their 4Warn Weather Team

Ron Hilliard and Ashlee Baracy, both originally from Metro Detroit, join the most experienced team of forecasters in the market.

DETROIT, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4Warn Weather Team on Local 4 News is expanding the station's weather coverage on all content platforms – Local 4 News on TV, ClickOnDetroit.com on the web, the 4Warn Weather app, and their streaming channel Local 4+ -- with the addition of Ron Hilliard and Ashlee Baracy, it was announced today by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.

"Our commitment to weather coverage has never been stronger and we think having people who grew up here gives us an edge," said Ellis, after today's announcement. "Ron grew up in Detroit, Ashlee grew up in Westland and both are experienced, proven, trusted scientists with a track record for accuracy and dependability. Viewers will see immediately their passion and dedication and how thrilled they are to be back in their hometowns."

Hilliard joins WDIV from just up I-75 where he is a weather and news reporter at WEYI-TV and WSMH-TV in the Flint and Saginaw areas. Ron has a tremendous passion for meteorology which started at a young age. He's covered all types of weather from snow to tornadoes and thunderstorms. Ron has also worked in Erie, PA., and was a finalist in the TBS show "America's Next Weatherman."

"Weather impacts our daily lives; and when it turns severe, each decision matters and every second counts. I understand the tremendous responsibility to convey accurate information that you can use to make the best decisions for yourself and your family," he said. "It is an honor to return home and join the 4Warn Weather Team."

Ron is a Detroiter through-and-through. He grew up on Detroit's northwest side and graduated from Communication and Media Arts (CMA) High School. Ron is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

During his time at MSU, Ron studied at Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico for a year. He is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University, where he is continuing his post-graduate work in meteorology studies. Ron is excited to put the exclusive 4Warn Weather technology to work.

Baracy is no stranger to Southeast Michigan and WDIV-TV. She grew up in Westland and went to school at the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. She started her TV career at Local 4 as a Traffic Reporter. While at WDIV, Ashlee earned her meteorology degree from Mississippi State University and made the move to WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio seven years ago where her work earned her the title as the station's first female Chief Meteorologist. In her time there she won an Emmy award and worked tirelessly encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She's covered every type of weather possible and recognizes as a meteorologist her immense responsibility as the first line of communication to the people in Southeast Michigan.

"Home is where your heart is, and I couldn't be happier to be back forecasting the weather for my hometown community. Whether it's preparing your kids for the bus stop or keeping your family safe during severe weather, I understand that each forecast is important and will work hard to earn your trust."

While away, Ashlee got married and started a family. She and her husband Jeff have two children – Carter and Caylee.

Earlier this year the station sharpened its focus on covering local weather under the station's weather brand, 4Warn Weather. Using the most powerful weather technology available today, which is exclusive to Local 4 News, the station gives viewers the most up-to-the-minute information pinpointed for each neighborhood, so they are always prepared. The Exact Track 4D Radar technology provides street-level weather data so with the forecast you will receive daily on all platforms, you can plan your day.

Both Hilliard and Baracy will start at the station after the first of the year and their roles will be announced in January.

