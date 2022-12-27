XT.COM Lists AGN in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main & Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-12-26 8:00 (UTC).

About AGN token

AGN is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 3,690,000,000 tokens. The tokens will be used to create an efficient supply chain within the Agrinode agricultural ecosystem. AGN tokens will provide farmers in both developed and developing countries to sell their products at fair prices directly to end consumers while expanding their own financial options without liquidity being locked up by middlemen in traditional supply chains. Consumers will also be able to purchase a monthly subscription of farm produce with AGN tokens and receive full transparency regarding the where and how the involving farm products are within the supply chain. AGN tokens will also act as agricultural crop insurance for farmers that need to be financially covered, especially those who have difficulties receiving coverage from traditional banking services due to their rural and financial state.

About Agrinode Blockchain

Agrinode is a blockchain based agricultural platform that provides supply chain and business solutions to agricultural and financial challenges found in traditional agricultural practices. The project provides farmers who don't have access to proper banking services or financial support. This removes limitations such as excess waiting periods on loan approval and eliminates intermediaries. Agrinode's Smart contract will also solve payment delay issues arising due to business intermediaries by facilitating auto-payments. Farmers would then be paid immediately upon the delivery of goods received by end consumers.

Any potential food contamination can be easily traced with minimal delays that can minimize damage to the public by implementing immediate recalls. This will ultimately help prevent food fraud, false labeling, and help manage wastage. Agrinode's transparent supply chain system easily keeps track of perishable goods using on-chain data while calibrating to spontaneous weather conditions, keeping each person within the newly revised supply chain updated in real time.

End users on the consumer side would be able to directly purchase monthly subscriptions from farms without going through business intermediaries that adds unnecessary costs to the base price.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both AGN and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in AGN trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories, including spot trading and futures trading , together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

