Peraton Awarded $1.7B to Provide IT Professional Services to National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute

RESTON, Va., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has secured a seat on a five-year, unrestricted $1.7 billion blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to support information technology (IT) and professional IT services for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT).

As part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NCI manages cancer research, training, and information dissemination to meet the diverse needs of the American public. The agency's work supports advances in cancer detection, diagnosis, and care and contributes to declining rates of cancer-related deaths and new cancer cases in the U.S.

Through the NCI CBIIT BPA, CVP (Customer Value Partners) and Peraton, CTA (Contractor Teaming Arrangement) Team Member, will deliver DevSecOps, cloud solutions, IT operations and service desk services, cybersecurity, engineering, and data management capabilities to enable the agency's mission to lead, conduct, and support cancer research to advance scientific knowledge and help all people live longer, healthier lives.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver impactful outcomes to NCI's critical mission and meeting the agency's requirements," said Tarik Reyes, president, Defense Mission and Health Solutions sector. "As a leading mission capability integrator and enterprise IT provider, our team is poised and ready to support the agency."

