White Cap Announces New Corporate Partnership with Arbor Day Foundation

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to support their mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.

Through this partnership, White Cap will engage teams across the country to participate in planting their very own trees provided and distributed through the Foundation's Community Canopy program. In addition, White Cap volunteers and the Foundation will take part in an urban community tree planting event that will be held next year in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Environmental sustainability is a commitment at White Cap," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "With the release of our inaugural sustainability report, we detailed the actions we take to minimize our environmental impact as a business. Supporting organizations like Arbor Day Foundation is one of the many ways we can do our part in creating a sustainable future."

Learn more about White Cap Building Trust through our Commitments here.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

