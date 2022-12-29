CURV LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Torrid Holdings Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURV) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Torrid investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased Torrid common stock in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) in the first half of 2021, Torrid had experienced a temporary surge in demand as a result of changed consumer behaviors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government stimulus and that such ephemeral demand trends had dissipated and were not internally projected to continue following the initial public offering ("IPO"); (ii) Torrid was suffering from severe supply chain disruptions caused by the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had first emerged in May 2021; (iii) Torrid was running materially below historical inventory levels as a result of supply chain disruptions; (iv) as a result, Torrid did not have sufficient inventory to meet expected consumer demand for its fiscal third quarter of 2021; (v) as a result, late inventory arrival had materially impaired the Company from effectively matching consumer buying trends, creating an undisclosed risk of increased markdowns and promotional activities necessary to sell undesirable inventory; (vi) Torrid's Chief Financial Office planned to retire shortly after the IPO; and (vii) as a result of the above, representations made in the Company's registration statement regarding Torrid's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of the Company at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Torrid during the relevant time frame, you have until January 17, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

