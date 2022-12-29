Global Transformation of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Gains Momentum Throughout Greater China

From Xi'an to Nanjing, new and reimagined properties join the iconic brand's reinvention journey

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2022 coming to a close, the transformation of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts – the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's® portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – continues to build momentum across the globe, with Greater China now featuring eight properties exemplifying the modernized design concept, including the soon-to-open Sheraton Xi'an Chanba. These hotels join the growing number of properties around the world displaying the brand's design transformation, totaling more than 30 properties by the end of the year.

"Following the transformation of four incredible hotels across Greater China , we're excited to welcome these four additional hotels in the region entering a new chapter showcasing the brand's new vision," said Amanda Nichols , Global Brand Leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. "As Sheraton continues to inspire new journeys into the new year, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy all the familiar comforts of the brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates along with new, exciting guest-programming experiences."

The new approach draws on the brand's roots as a community hub with places to connect and be productive. The design balances timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, creating an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease whether working, meeting, or relaxing. Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton's new elevated food and beverage philosophy and seamless technology integration are additional focal points of the brand's transformation.

With proximity to many places of interest in Xi'an , Sheraton Xi'an Chanba offers 228 residential-style guest rooms and suites with serene, bright spaces and captivating views over the city.

The soon-to-open new hotel takes its design cues from the city's history and culture, especially that of the Tang Dynasty. The lobby art installation made of metal, ceramics, and resin glass were inspired by lamps lit in celebration of the local Lantern Festival. A host of public spaces and amenities have been created, including the brand's signature Community Table. The hotel offers elevated food and beverage experiences with a bar and three restaurants. Part bar, part coffee bar, part market, &More by Sheraton transitions guests seamlessly from day to night with food & beverage options that are locally sourced, easy to enjoy while working, and customizable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules. Through collaboration with Laihui Coffee, it also creates unique coffee drinks inspired by local ingredients, including chestnuts from Qinling.

Sheraton Club, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Club-level guests, features a circular-shaped Oval Bar and is an ideal place for guests to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or cocktails in the evening over mesmerizing skyline views.

Sheraton Xi'an South

Located at the heart of Xi'an Software New City in Xi'an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone, Sheraton Xi'an South offers proximity to many Fortune 500 enterprises and is set to be the new hub for locals and travelers to connect and collaborate.

The hotel offers 321 modern guest rooms and suites that feature bright, well-lit spaces with warm, residential appeal comprised of soft finishes and light wood tones accentuated with black metal accents. With Xi'an Talent Park nearby, guests staying on the north side of the hotel enjoy beautiful garden views from their room. All guest rooms are equipped with new and modern amenities that foster productivity, including height-adjustable working table, integrated power and charging, and layered lighting.

The property offers an elevated food and beverage experience with local, gourmet-market themed Daily Social, Chinese poetry-inspired YUE, and the curated, intimate bar, Unspoken. The brand's reimagined look is also incorporated in the lobby, which is designed with a flow that is natural, intuitive, and uncomplicated. Additional facilities include a Grand Ballroom, five meeting rooms, and the Sheraton Fitness.

Sheraton Ningbo Xiangshan Resort

Sitting on a 575-mile coastline in Xiangshan, Sheraton Ningbo Xiangshan Resort lays claim to some of the area's most beautiful settings. The property is the first resort in the Asia Pacific region to bring Sheraton's design transformation to life. The ingenious interior design incorporates elements that denote the distinctive rock formations in the area and the local fishing heritage. In the lobby, the design pays homage to Xiangshan's culture by utilizing black and white colors to form a dramatic visual contrast, showcasing the aesthetics of fishing nets and wood carvings that are unique to the area. The resort offers 270 spacious and modern guest rooms and suites, most of which boast views of the sea or mountains through large floor-to-ceiling windows, with selected guest rooms featuring a large outdoor balcony.

Sheraton Ningbo Xiangshan Resort offers two elevated dining outlets – Daily Social and YUE – and a sophisticated dessert house Sweet Box, providing guests with an eclectic choice of flavors.

Sheraton Nanjing Kingsley Hotel & Towers commands a prime location in Nanjing's financial and commercial center – the Xinjiekou business zone. The renovation was well-thought to combine the hotel's over 20 years of history into a design that matches the lifestyle of today's travelers, with elements that reinterpret local cultures and arts, such as the staircase handrails and screens that create a modern rendition of the local Jinling Folding Fans. Equipped with the brand's signature Community Table and tech-enabled Studios, the expansive lobby has been repositioned as an open, shared space, aiming to promote social interaction and collaboration. It is also a reflection of Sheraton's commitment to creating places where guests from around the world can come together. It welcomes guests to 70 newly renovated guest rooms and suites as part of the first phase of guest rooms refresh. Additional facilities include the all-day dining restaurant Daily Social, YUE Chinese restaurant, Danny's Irish Restaurant & Pub, the Sheraton Towers Lounge, and &More by Sheraton, where guests can enjoy a cup of Julius Meinl , Austria's national treasure coffee originated from 1862.

These four properties join Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel, Sheraton Mianyang, Sheraton Zhaoqing Dinghu, and Sheraton Chengdu Pidu as transformed Sheraton branded properties in Greater China. Sheraton plans to continue its transformation journey in the region with the brand expecting additional hotels to showcase the new modernized look next year with the openings of Sheraton Beihai Resort and Sheraton Lanzhou Anning.

To find out more about the new Sheraton experience, visit sheraton.marriott.com/experience/new-sheraton/.

