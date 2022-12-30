Wabtec Corporation - Notice of Data Security Incident

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wabtec is providing notice about an event that occurred earlier this year that affected some individuals' personal information.

What Happened. On June 26, 2022, Wabtec became aware of unusual activity on its network and promptly began an internal investigation. It was subsequently determined that malware was introduced into certain systems as early as March 15, 2022. Wabtec, with the assistance of leading cybersecurity firms, assessed the scope of the incident to, among other things, determine if personal data may have been affected. Additionally, shortly after discovery of the event, Wabtec notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The forensic investigation did reveal that certain systems containing sensitive information were subject to unauthorized access, and that a certain amount of data was taken from the Wabtec environment on June 26, 2022. The information was later posted to the threat actor's leak site. On November 23, 2022, Wabtec, with the assistance of data review specialists, determined that personal information was contained within the impacted files. On December 30, 2022, Wabtec began notifying potentially affected individuals, per relevant regulations, with a formal letter, to let them know their data was involved.

What Information Was Involved. The affected information varies by individual but includes a combination of the following data elements: First and Last Name, Date of Birth, Non-US National ID Number, Non-US Social Insurance Number or Fiscal Code, Passport Number, IP Address, Employer Identification Number (EIN), USCIS or Alien Registration Number, National Health Service Number (UK), Medical Record/Health Insurance Information, Photograph, Gender/Gender Identity, Salary, Social Security Number (US), Financial Account Information, Payment Card Information, Account Username and Password, Biometric Information, Race/Ethnicity, Criminal Conviction or Offense, Sexual Orientation/Life, Religious Beliefs, Union Affiliation.

What Wabtec Is Doing. Wabtec is committed to and takes very seriously its responsibility to safeguard all data entrusted to it. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to the security of personal information in its care, it has taken additional steps to reinforce the integrity and security of its systems and operations, including implementing additional procedural safeguards. Wabtec is also notifying all applicable regulatory authorities, as required.

What You Can Do. While there is no indication that any specific information was or will be misused, Wabtec encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their financial account statements and credit reports for any anomalies. Please see Additional Information section below for details.

For More Information. If individuals have additional questions not addressed in this notice, they may call the dedicated assistance line at 1-888-505-4784 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm ET.

Additional Information

Wabtec encourages individuals to learn more about identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps they can take to protect themselves by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General.

Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228.

You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report, a security freeze, or a fraud alert.

Experian TransUnion Equifax Security Freeze Experian Credit Freeze P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 Equifax Credit Freeze P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-397-3742 1-888-909-8872 1-800-685-1111 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html www.transunion.com/credit-freeze www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services Fraud Alert Experian Fraud Alert P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Fraud Alert P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-397-3742 1-800-680-7289 1-888-766-0008 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information on your credit report without your expressed authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report.

To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial, as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, you have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov, 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

