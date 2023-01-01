OHIO'S GAMING COMPANY CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF SPORTSBOOK BETTING

CLEVELAND, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Hoyer, Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Ohio, kicks off the launch of betJACK in the state of Ohio by placing the first bet at betJACK – Ohio's Sportsbook at JACK Cleveland Casino joined by Scott Lokke, General Manager of JACK Cleveland Casino and Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer, of JACK Entertainment, looks on.

Christine bet $68 on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship, marking the official opening of betJACK's two sportsbooks in Northeast Ohio and the betJACK mobile platform. The wager celebrates the year 1968, the year the organization was founded.

In celebration of the launch of sportsbook betting in the Buckeye State, Ohio's Gaming Company will make a donation that matches total wagers placed with betJACK during the first two hours of legal sports wagering, up to $20,000.

To learn more about betJACK, the only sportsbook app built in Ohio for Ohio, visit betjack.com.

