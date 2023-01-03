Cornerstone Home Lending completes strategic initiative that allows sales teams to serve families across the country

CHL Loan Officers may now lend in multiple states without individual state licenses

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Home Lending (CHL) has positioned all CHL Loan Officers to originate residential mortgage purchase and refinance loans across CHL's current footprint in 37 states and the District of Columbia, without the need for individual state licenses. Additionally, CHL has residential mortgage lending operations in the state of Maryland.

Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. - Company NMLS 2258 (PRNewswire)

This unique advantage for CHL Loan Officers, together with CHL's fully in-house mortgage loan servicing operations and new banking products and services through Cornerstone Capital Bank, positions the company as a continued innovator and leader in the mortgage industry. "After we acquired The Roscoe State Bank and formed Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB in October 2022, our skilled teams swiftly enhanced internal technology to promote production growth across the country for our Loan Officers through expanded lending areas, specialty portfolio loan products, training, and other services," said Adam Laird, CHL's Chief Executive Officer.

"We constantly focus on investing in new, innovative ways to support the growth of our Loan Officers and the success of our business partners," said Laird. "With an industry-leading culture as our foundation and our Mission, Vision, and Convictions as our guide, we're excited about the future as we leverage the combination of three business pillars – residential mortgage lending, new in-house mortgage loan servicing, and new commercial banking products and services – to create even more advantages and opportunities for our sales teams to serve our clients."

About Cornerstone

Created by Cornerstone Home Lending's acquisition of and merger with The Roscoe State Bank, Houston-based Cornerstone Capital Bank ("Cornerstone") has a combined operating history dating back to 1906, with mortgage banking, mortgage loan servicing, commercial banking, and institutional banking divisions. Its nationally recognized residential mortgage lending team, which continues to operate as Cornerstone Home Lending, has assisted families with nearly 500,000 home-financing transactions since inception in 1988. In addition to residential mortgage lending, Cornerstone Home Lending provides full-service, in-house mortgage loan servicing operations, which combine a superior record of customer care with top-tier technologies. Cornerstone's institutional banking division offers deposit and lending services to community banks across the country.

Cornerstone's more than 1,700 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone is known for its commitment to on-time delivery of services; its caring, passionate, and experienced team members; a comprehensive array of innovative products and services; certified Great Place to Work® status with multiple Best Workplaces™ awards; and recognition as a "Top Workplace" in multiple major markets. Cornerstone is primarily regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending. Visit www.houseloan.com, www.cornerstonecapital.com, and www.rsb.bank to learn more.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Laird, Chief Executive Officer

Cornerstone Home Lending

1177 West Loop South, Suite 700 | Houston, Texas 77027

713.623.9558 | alaird@houseloan.com

Cornerstone Capital Bank - https://www.cornerstonecapital.com/ (PRNewswire)

