Dodge 'Last Call' Event in Las Vegas Set to Celebrate Reveal of Final Dodge 'Last Call' Special-edition Vehicle, Brand's Electrified Performance Future

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is honoring the end of an era while celebrating the birth of another with the announcement today of a Dodge “Last Call” performance festival that will play host to the worldwide reveal of the brand’s final 2023 (PRNewswire)

Dodge "Last Call" performance festival set for March 20, 2023 , at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will introduce final 2023 Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model and also highlight Dodge brand's drive toward an electrified future

Event marks the end of one era — the last of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms — and the birth of a new Dodge era of electrified muscle

Seventh and final Dodge 2023 "Last Call" commemorative edition model will be a last-of-its-kind Dodge special-edition vehicle

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the brand's future vision of electrified muscle, will be on display in Las Vegas

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represents a giant step forward on the performance brand's road to an electrified future, reimagining what a muscle car can be

Dodge "Last Call" event will also feature a day of drag racing, Dodge Thrill Rides, a Dodge car show, celebrity appearances and more

Event will be open to the public, with enthusiasts able to watch the "Last Call" special-edition reveal via Livestream at DodgeGarage.com

Las Vegas will be shared at a later date on Additional details on the Dodge "Last Call" celebration inwill be shared at a later date on Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com

Information on the 24-month Dodge Never Lift campaign available at DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is honoring the end of an era while celebrating the birth of another with the announcement today of a Dodge "Last Call" performance festival that will play host to the worldwide reveal of the brand's final 2023 "Last Call" special-edition model while also shining a spotlight on the Dodge brand's future of electrified muscle, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. The Dodge "Last Call" event will rumble into Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023.

The event will unleash the seventh and final Dodge 2023 "Last Call" commemorative edition model — a last-of-its-kind Dodge special-edition vehicle. Six Dodge "Last Call" models have already been introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. The Dodge "Last Call" vehicles commemorate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023.

The Dodge "Last Call" event in Las Vegas will also hail the beginning stages of a new, electrified chapter for the brand — the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the brand's future vision of electrified muscle, will be on display in Las Vegas. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represents a giant step forward on the performance brand's road to an electrified future, offering a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a muscle car can be.

"The Dodge 'Last Call' event will be a celebration of Dodge performance," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "While the 'Last Call' special-edition model we will reveal at Las Vegas and the electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represent different performance eras for our brand, both are linked by a commitment to delivering the Brotherhood of Muscle a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like a Dodge. No matter the era, Dodge will always be about muscle, attitude and performance, and that's what this event will celebrate."

The Dodge brand's performance festival will also feature drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dodge Thrill Rides, a Dodge car show, celebrity appearances, a post-event afterglow and more. The reveal event will be open to the public, and enthusiasts will also be able to view the event via Livestream at DodgeGarage.com.

Additional details on the Dodge "Last Call" event will be shared at a later date on Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com.

Information on the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, is also available at DodgeGarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis