GHO Capital and The Vistria Group Complete Acquisition of Leading CDMO Alcami Corporation

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP ("GHO"), and The Vistria Group today announced that they have completed the acquisition of Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners ("MDP") and Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand").

Alcami logo (PRNewsFoto/AAIPharma Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in North Carolina, Alcami operates five campuses across the United States, which support sterile fill-finish and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing; formulation development; lab services; and cGMP biostorage of high-value temperature-sensitive biologics, pharmaceuticals, and materials.

Patrick Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Alcami, welcomes Jim Datin, Mike Mortimer, Alan MacKay, Jonathon Maschmeyer, Natasha Latif, and Bill Sharbaugh to the Alcami Board of Directors.

GHO Capital and The Vistria Group have acquired a 50/50 controlling interest in Alcami from funds affiliated with MDP and Ampersand. Ampersand and Alcami Management have reinvested significant equity as part of the acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Alcami

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every development lifecycle stage. Leveraging 738,000 ft² across the United States, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning, and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With over $8 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 platform investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

