Insmed To Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET).

The presentation and question and answer session will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

