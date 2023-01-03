Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting held

Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 3 January 2023 in Oslo, Norway.

A new Board of Directors consisting of Jon Magne Asmyr (chairperson), Eddie Berglund and Tina Bjørnlund Bønsdorff was elected by the EGM, as well as a new Nomination Committee consisting of Hans Peter Bøhn (chairperson), Jan-Tore Pedersen and Vegard Aavik. The complete minutes of the EGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, interim CEO and CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3692407/1763061.pdf

Nordic Nanovector - EGM minutes (NOR)(11784908.1)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3692407/bfb40273df62d852.pdf

Nordic Nanovector - EGM minutes ENG 11784907 1

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-extraordinary-general-meeting-held-301712532.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.