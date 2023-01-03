Pudu Robotics to Continue Multi-functional and Multi-scene Strategy for its Commercial Service Robots Business in 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics ("PUDU" or "the Company"), a leading commercial service robot manufacturer, has successfully deployed its robotic solutions in more than 600 cities around the world as of the end of 2022. The Company aims to expand its services and use cases in 2023, as PUDU continues to ramp up its international presence and step up its game in offering the best service robots.

As of the end of 2022, PUDU's robots were exported to over 60 countries and regions, serving customers in more than 600 cities. Additionally, the robot maker secured shipments of more than 53,000 devices in 2022, achieving a dominant industry market share.

Pudu Robotics Customer Cases (PRNewswire)

In a bid to bring its robots to more industries, PUDU has partnered with a number of world-known brands and companies, including McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Carrefour, Marriott, Hilton, Shell plc, MediaMarkt and Accenture. In addition to catering businesses, PUDU's robots have been put to use at hotels, shopping malls, convenience stores and office buildings. Through these collaborations, the Company has become a trustworthy technology partner on the international stage.

One major focus for PUDU lies in research and development, as it is committed to developing its own technology and making the robotics parts used in its products on its own. Looking ahead, PUDU has set ambitious goals to develop more use cases and scenarios for its commercial service robots in the coming year. The Company aims to boost its research and development capacity to keep optimizing its products while offering exceptional after-sale services.

In a post-Covid era, PUDU is set to solve issues that have become even more apparent as the world learns to live with the coronavirus. Contactless services have quickly become prevalent in many markets, with the demand for service robots increasing. The International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit industry association, predicts that the global service robot market is expected to reach a size of around US$20.2 billion in 2023.

Indeed, an increasing number of businesses are beginning to adopt such technological advancements after realizing the changes that robots will bring. Especially in restaurants and hotels, more owners are looking to automate parts of workflows with service robots, and PUDU's robotic solutions can tick that box. To some degree, the deployment of such service robots can also ease the recruitment pressure many companies are facing as labor shortages persist.

Robots will become more intelligent and easier to use as technology advances in 2023. PUDU intends to develop better robotics in line with this trend and its multi-functional and multi-scene strategy. The Company anticipates that its smart service robots will continue to improve work efficiency and quality for its clients. More importantly, it will better meet customers' needs by optimizing the user experience of its smart service robots. Meanwhile, PUDU will continue to expand its business into new markets and increase its market share in existing markets, to consolidate its position as an industry leader.

