Rotary Encoder integrated TFT Display

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The knob for sports cars. Turn the knob with one hand while holding the steering wheel with the other. Turn on the air conditioner, and pick your favorite love song, ensuring pleasure with this touch.

To enjoy this convenience for work and leisure at home, SHANPU developed SLB2: the knob of the future. The SLB2 full-color TFT LCD comes with a high resolution of 240(H)RGB*240(V) dots and can be controlled by the SPI interface, allowing inventors to design products by writing a program in Arduino.

SLB2: the knob of the future. (PRNewswire)

Using the rotary encoder with a click button, you can control and change your colorful pictures, symbols, and text on the screen. The optical encoder offers the switch excellent reliability and long life. Using this rotary encoder switch, you can set, adjust, and select from the menu items. They are used in conjunction with the tactile switch, which provides distinct tactile feedback when activated, to help confirm and set the items more clearly. It has an IP65 rating, is water resistant and dust tight, and is suitable for use in harsh environments.

The switch housing is made of aluminum alloy material, which increases strength without sacrificing quality and has a nice texture.

SHANPU, which was founded in 1975, has consistently adhered to the business philosophy of innovation, fashion, and high quality. Plus, it is ISO 9001 certified for quality management systems. From product design, mold design and manufacturing, and injection molding to product assembly, SHANPU forms a consistent service system to meet the requirements and demands of the customers.

SHANPU switch products are designed and developed by 3D design software, improving plastic mold design efficiency. In order to provide a wide range of products for low-volume manufacturing services, we developed our quick mold change system. We provide a wide range of tooling services, including CNC (Computer Numerical Control) lathes, CNC milling machines, EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)/WEDM (Wire Electrical Discharge Machining), and the industrialization and tooling manufacturing process to manufacture our products to the highest quality standards and ensure they are robust and reliable.

SHANPU develops and produces a wide array of switches, including illuminated Silent switches, illuminated tact switches, navigation module switches, LED illuminated light switches, rotary switches, waterproof switches, metal buttons switches, LCD button switches, power switches, as well as customized color graphic printing and laser marking services.

SHANPU switches are suitable for various applications: audio-visual equipment, home/office automation equipment, industrial control mechanical equipment, and other industries. For example, for car audio-visual entertainment system integration, this rotary switch can integrate a car audio system, entertainment system, internet system, external searchlights, suspension system, trailer system, etc. Likewise, hotel automation systems can monitor and control the lighting, audio, and air conditioning with this rotary switch.

SHANPU switches are highly reliable, high quality, beautiful, and available in various attractive designs. We have the best solution for all your rotary switching needs. For more information regarding how to use rotary switches, call SHANPU today.

Visit SHANPU Company Limited at:

Email: info@shanpu.com.tw

Product: https://www.shanpu.com.tw/en/product/series/SLB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHANPU CO., LTD.