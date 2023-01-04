GONDOLA TEAMS UP WITH ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. TO HELP USERS OPTIMIZE LIVE CUSTOMER MEETINGS

Sales and Service Professionals Improve Customer Relationships and Turn Every Meeting into a Repeatable Win with Meeting Playbooks Now Available in Zoom

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gondola , a sales enablement platform that boosts deal momentum by facilitating productive sales conversations, today announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps. Sales and service professionals using Zoom can now enjoy more productive conversations and improved customer relationships with Playbooks from Gondola, resulting in an optimized experience and an overall increase in customer conversions.

Zoom curated Essential Apps help grow and manage your business with apps that take meeting notes, engage teams with interactive activities, and deliver insights to improve customer conversations. Bundled with Zoom curated Essential Apps, Gondola helps improve your customer relationships and turns every meeting into a win with relevant insights in Zoom Meetings. With this announcement, Zoom users will gain access to Gondola premium features and more with Essential Apps included in Zoom One Pro, Business, or Business Plus subscriptions. Learn more today .

"Zoom is becoming a more expansive platform with a whole new suite of value to offer our customers. The new one-click integration with Gondola will make it so much easier to manage the entire sales process — from start to finish — through the Zoom platform." said Ross Mayfield, Group Product Manager, Zoom Apps

Gondola allows sales and service professionals to better manage relationships with prospects and customers through one-click integration with CRM systems like Salesforce, Hubspot and SugarCRM. In addition, users can follow up with customers in seconds with collaborative workspaces that include files, meeting recordings, tasks and more. By leveraging in-depth data and insights, sales and service teams can measure and improve processes as businesses and teams continue to grow.

"We are grateful to team up with Zoom as part of this program to help deliver Gondola's premium platform to Zoom's customers. We believe that Gondola will act as a catalyst for strategic thought and planning for how to progress through customer conversations and drive to a close," said Larson Stair, Co-Founder and CEO of Gondola.

Zoom curated Essential Apps will be available to users with Zoom One Pro, Business, or Business Plus subscriptions at no cost for one year (terms apply). After the first year, customers will be able to continue with Zoom curated Essential Apps like Gondola by upgrading directly through the company's website. Customers who do not upgrade can continue to enjoy the free versions of these apps.

About Gondola

Gondola is a sales enablement platform that helps businesses improve customer relationships and turn every meeting into a repeatable win. Customers using Gondola experience sales process optimization through the power of Meeting Playbooks, which automatically detect the best playbook for each call, integrate historical information into the meeting notes, and instantly sync with a company's CRM system once a call concludes. To get started for free, please visit https://www.gondola.ai/ .

