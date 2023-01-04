GuardKnox to Exhibit Interactive Technology Demos at CES 2023, Highlighting Next-Generation of Software-Defined Vehicle

The demos show how by utilizing GuardKnox's technologies, automakers can develop and deploy multiple applications across the vehicle without disrupting latency, ushering in the smartphonization of the automotive industry

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox , a world-leading automotive technology company enabling the next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle, announced today it will be exhibiting their cutting edge interactive technology demos at CES 2023. The demos will showcase how developers and engineers can effectively build the Software-Defined Vehicles long hailed as the next step in the evolution of the automotive market.

GuardKnox will be presenting three demos at CES, all designed to demonstrate the fusion of the company's leading product suite with everyday use cases to highlight how the automotive industry can provide drivers with a safer, more engaging, and immersive in-vehicle experience.

The Chassis demo showcases how by utilizing GuardKnox's technologies, automakers can develop and deploy multiple applications across the vehicle, while simultaneously providing ultra-low latency, high-throughput and Autosar PDU routing, ushering in the smartphonization of the automotive industry. The Developer Tool Suite showcases how developers can build automotive applications using a modeling tool and then see them being transmitted over-the-air into the car, in an efficient, safe, and secure way. The AR demo is an interactive augmented reality experience showing the automotive paradigm shift and what legacy automotive players must do to advance towards the software-defined vehicle of tomorrow.

"The GuardKnox team is excited to be back to exhibit our technology at CES 2023, highlighting the ongoing evolution of the automotive industry," said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox. "We are proud to have secured key partnerships with market leaders and be able to continue to grow the company. I can confidently say that GuardKnox, along with the multiple customers we work with, are paving the way for the next-gen software-defined vehicle."

The exhibition comes on the heels of significant company milestones in 2022, with GuardKnox signing strategic partnerships and establishing series production with notable automotive Tier-1 suppliers. Prime examples include:

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) to enable the next-generation of zonal E/E architecture through real-time, scalable automotive solutions. (RTI) to enable the next-generation of zonal E/E architecture through real-time, scalable automotive solutions.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) to bolster current vehicular functions and offer the automotive market high speed, advanced connectivity solutions. (NASDAQ: LSCC) to bolster current vehicular functions and offer the automotive market high speed, advanced connectivity solutions.

Wind River ® , to facilitate a platform to support developers to build secure containerized applications for the software-defined vehicles of the future , to facilitate a platform to support developers to build secure containerized applications for the software-defined vehicles of the future

GuardKnox's deep technological and automotive expertise has led to innovative customer-focused solutions, enabling the fifth generation E/E architecture. The GuardKnox SOA Framework is a comprehensive software middleware solution providing full hardware abstraction for the next generation of software-defined vehicles, addressing all automotive use cases and helping to reduce time-to-market due to a dedicated developer tool suite. The GuardKnox CommEngine is a firmware-based solution that enables the move to next-gen centralized E/E architectures by guaranteeing high-throughput and low-latency switching/routing performance with high functional flexibility, all while remaining cost-effective.

Capping off a milestone year, GuardKnox won the European Software Supplier of the Year by the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards, and was named a Solution Nation First Forty Company , among other notable recognitions.

The GuardKnox team can be found at the Westgate Resort from January 5th - 8th in Las Vegas. To meet with the company and participate in the demos click here .

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is a leading automotive technology company ushering in the smartphonization of the next generation of vehicles by building high-performance, service-oriented, customizable, and secure-by-design products for the next generation of driver-centric mobility. GuardKnox enables the software-defined vehicle with scalable and flexible technologies necessary for full-connectivity and empowers consumers with the ability to customize their vehicle's performance, as well as their in-vehicle experience. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

