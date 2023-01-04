PrecisePK Collaborates with Wolters Kluwer to Enhance Dose Optimization

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrecisePK announced that they will collaborate with Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, to offer an integrated Bayesian dosing solution through Sentri7 Pharmacy in early 2023. With PrecisePK's model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) software, Sentri7 Pharmacy will deliver a comprehensive drug package that supports vancomycin and 20+ other medications.

"Our PrecisePK relationship will enable our users to leverage data and information to make better medication dosing decisions, improve patient safety, and drive better clinical outcomes," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President & General Manager, Clinical Surveillance Compliance & Data Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, Health. "Hospitals are short-staffed and clinicians are busier than ever, so we're always looking for ways to simplify clinician workloads and facilitate patient management. This relationship allows us to deliver a solution to help achieve these goals."

Through this agreement, Sentri7 Pharmacy customers can adopt integrated patient-specific vancomycin dose management, fully incorporating the best practices of the 2020 vancomycin therapeutic monitoring guidelines by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the Infectious Diseases Society of America. In addition to vancomycin AUC dosing, PrecisePK also offers drug modules in oncology, neurology, cardiology, and additional antimicrobials which will also be available to Sentri7 Pharmacy customers.

The Bayesian dosing MIPD algorithm analyzes multiple patient parameters, incorporates various literature-based models, automatically returns precise dosing recommendations, and predicts future serum levels. Through PrecisePK's solution, complex cases are now able to leverage AUC dosing, real-time AKI monitoring, and detailed predictive analytics, boosting confidence in achieving therapeutic goals and preventing dose-related adverse events.

"The added capabilities of PrecisePK are synergistic with Wolters Kluwer's Sentri7 Pharmacy to add value for healthcare practitioners," says Anjum Gupta, CEO of PrecisePK. "The potential of data-driven AI is just seeing its start in bettering healthcare. PrecisePK has been pioneering Bayesian-guided personalized dosing using individualized PK models for over thirty years for hospitals around the world. We are certainly excited to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer in advancing the use and role of big data and machine learning-driven analytics for bedside clinical patient care."

