NANJING, China, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the One Culture One Identity Program. Come join us to explore interesting stories of Chinese tradition and culture... On September 10, 2022, the Global Recruitment for One Culture One Identity Program which was launched by Modern Express went viral on the Internet and received extensive attention from youngsters at home and abroad.

Youth across the Strait responding to the initiative and protecting Chinese tradition and culture (PRNewswire)

It's reported that, by the end of December 2022, hundreds of youngsters have joined the program as protectors who told stories of Chinese tradition and culture around them. With concrete actions, they expressed the true feelings of One Culture One Identity regardless of where we are, and spoke volume about the fact that Chinese tradition and culture are the common spiritual home of compatriots across the Strait.

At the beginning of 2023, protectors of Chinese tradition and culture issued a special initiative which called on youngsters across the Strait to work together to protect Chinese tradition and culture.

The full text of the initiative is as follows.

Youth across the Strait,

The time-honored Chinese civilization emerges more vibrant after thousands of years of development. Its profound cultural deposit reflects the wisdom and thought of the Chinese people and nourishes their emotion and life as invaluable intellectual wealth.

With the same root and language, people across the Strait celebrate the same festivals. Behind all these is unbreakable blood kinship. We youth of the new era should inherit and carry forward Chinese tradition and culture and enable the world to better under us and China.

To this end, we would like to sent an initiative to youngsters across the Strait.

Let us take an active part in the One Culture One Identity Program and work together to protect Chinese tradition and culture. Committed to international cultural and people-to-people exchanges and telling appealing Chinese stories, we will undertake our youthful mission and responsibilities.

Let us exchange visits as protectors of Chinese tradition and culture, visit traditional cultural landmarks, tell cultural stories and learn traditional craftsmanship. With these efforts, we will protect the festivals, intangible cultural heritage, national treasures and our homeland. Emotional resonance will be promoted with everybody pitching in for UGC shooting and visits.

5,000 years of history has forged our fortitude and kinship. Youth across the Strait, let us work together to carry forward our fine culture and make us heard around the world.

Protectors of Chinese tradition and culture

January 2023

