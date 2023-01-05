SESAME PARTNERS WITH LUCIRA HEALTH AS OFFICIAL TELEHEALTH PROVIDER OF LAB-QUALITY TEST-TO-TREAT PROGRAM

New partnership enables a free Sesame telehealth consultation with purchase of a Lucira at-home COVID-19 test, providing a full test-to-treat experience from the comfort of home, within two hours

NEW YORK , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame , the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans, and Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") today announced their national partnership to increase access to high-quality, convenient and affordable COVID-19 testing and treatment. Via Lucira Connect, a recently-launched virtual care platform, patients who purchase Lucira's COVID-19 Test can now easily learn about treatment options, access a free telehealth consultation powered by Sesame, and if appropriate, receive a prescription from the Sesame telehealth visit, all from home for only $29 (the price of the test)*.

If the test result is positive for COVID-19, users have the option to book a free telehealth consultation with a Sesame clinician within two hours. (PRNewswire)

Sesame is continuing to deliver on its mission to make affordable access to everyday health care a reality.

Lucira Connect is a user-friendly web-based platform at www.luciraconnect.com available nationwide that begins with self-administration of Lucira's simple at-home molecular COVID-19 test. 98% accurate results are delivered in less than 30 minutes and users can capture their test results via their smartphone.

If the test result is positive for COVID-19, users have the option to book a free telehealth consultation with a Sesame clinician within two hours to discuss their health one-on-one, determine a treatment plan and if deemed clinically appropriate, receive a prescription.

"With this new partnership, Sesame is continuing to deliver on our mission to make affordable access to everyday health care a reality," said Chase Knight, Vice President of Business Development at Sesame. "Access to low-cost, quick and reliable testing and treatment options for COVID-19 is still critical for Americans, and we are honored to be doing our part with this new partnership."

"Lucira's vision to transform at-home diagnostics and healthcare is now a reality with this program," said Erik Engelson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lucira Health. "Our team has developed a platform that delivers what consumers and the market needs to enable rapid and effective treatment solutions for infectious diseases. The Lucira Connect test to treat platform enables unlimited, simultaneous rapid testing along with a treatment solution allowing individuals to take action and get on the path to recovery fast. As Lucira rolls out additional tests, Lucira Connect and Sesame will serve as critical companions for users of our tests and partners to help in their care journey."

Patients interested in purchasing a Lucira test can visit www.lucirahealth.com/lucira-connect/ to learn more. Upon purchase, users can navigate through Lucira Connect to access the free Sesame telehealth visit.

About Sesame

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard PhD in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, "How American Health Care Killed My Father." Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative infectious disease tests to make lab-quality diagnostics more accessible. Lucira designed its test platform to provide accurate, reliable, PCR-quality test results anywhere and at any time. Beyond its already commercialized molecular COVID-19 and COVID-19 & Flu Tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests for respiratory infections and other categories including women's health and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," "now" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding the accuracy of our COVID-19 test, the demand and features of the Lucira Connect program and our partnership with Pfizer, are based upon our current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed reports. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contacts:

Sesame:

Liz Murphy

liz.murphy@sesamecare.com

Lucira:

media@lucirahealth.com

Lucira Investor Contact:

Investorrelations@lucirahealth.com

*Excluding any applicable prescription costs.

Sesame logo (PRNewsfoto/Sesame) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame