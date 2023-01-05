Small and Midsize Business Confidence Improves, Driven by Increase in Hiring Plans

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and midsize business (SMB) CEO confidence posted incremental quarterly gains in Q4 2022, according to the latest CEO Confidence Index from Vistage , as SMB leaders' expectations for hiring and profit grew.

Vistage, a CEO coaching and peer advisory organization, has measured SMB CEOs' sentiment on a variety of economic and business factors each quarter since 2003. In Q4 2022, the Vistage CEO Confidence Index continued to trend upwards reaching 75.3, up from 73.4 in Q3 2022 and 69 in Q2 2022; however, this recording is 22.9% below Q4 2021 largely due to continued uncertainty about the length and depth of a potential recession.

"As economic uncertainty persists, business leaders are shifting their focus to areas they have more control over, such as hiring and retention," said Joe Galvin, Vistage's chief research officer. "Despite fears of potential recession, unemployment has stayed at near-record bottoms and the job market has proven its resiliency. In the new year, we can expect hiring to remain a priority for CEOs, and begin to see some degree of stabilization after the unprecedented turbulence of 2022."

Survey highlights include:

An increase in SMB CEOs' plans to hire in the next year.

60% of SMB CEOs plan to increase hiring in the year ahead (up from 52% in the prior two quarters, but below last year's 76%)

61% report hiring challenges are impacting their ability to operate at full capacity

For the first time the proportion that say it is easier to hire (28%) is greater than those that report it harder to hire (20%) compared to the start of 2022 (52% reported no change)

87% already have or are planning to invest in automation technology in order to reduce the labor burden

For those having trouble hiring–

SMBs expect higher profits and increased revenues in the year ahead.

43% of SMB CEOs anticipate higher profits in the year ahead (up from 38% in Q3 2022 and 32% in Q2 2022, but below last year's 51%)

58% expect increased revenues in the year ahead (up from 54% in Q3 2022 and 52% in Q2 2022, but below last year's 74%)

Inflation remains a major challenge for leaders.

70% of SMB CEOs intend to increase prices for their products or services in the year ahead

88% reported they are currently offering higher wages to new hires compared to wages offered for similar roles one year ago

When asked about which effects of inflation are impacting their business:

See the full results for the Q4 2022 Vistage CEO Confidence Index.

