South Street Securities Holdings Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. ("South Street") is pleased to announce the addition of the following individuals to its Board of Directors:

- Mark Lawrence, Managing Director at BlackRock

- Roland Hlawaty, Former Partner at Milbank Tweed

- Ted Goldthorpe, Head of Credit at BC Partners

"We are excited and humbled to welcome these financial industry experts to our Board and benefit from their vast experience and the significance of the company's they represent," commented James Tabacchi, President and Chief Executive Officer of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

After 18 years, Frank Puleo decided to retire from the Board of Directors. Mr. Tabacchi added, "Our outmost gratitude goes to Mr. Puleo for his unparalleled commitment to our firm. We would not have achieved what we did were it not for his leadership and guidance. He will be sorely missed."

South Street's Board of Directors is comprised of nine active members providing guidance to the company's executive team and contributing their strategic industry expertise.

"With the strategic guidance of our Board, I am confident that South Street will be well positioned to achieve profitable growth to the benefit of our stakeholders," said Karsten Berlage, Chief Financial Officer of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance, Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, South Street Capital Management, LLC, an asset management company, and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer.

