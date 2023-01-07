LG TVS UP THE ANTE BY PROVIDING EXPANDED SELECTION OF GAMER-CENTRIC SERVICES ALL IN ONE PLACE

LG TVS UP THE ANTE BY PROVIDING EXPANDED SELECTION OF GAMER-CENTRIC SERVICES ALL IN ONE PLACE

Company's Latest TVs Geared up With Luna, GeForce NOW at 4K for More Compelling, All-Around Cloud Gaming Experiences, Plus 2020 Models Now Streaming

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its strong commitment to delivering a premium TV gaming experience that offers enhanced convenience through the new webOS UI featuring a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and buttery-smooth gameplay at 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW on its latest TVs at CES 2023.

LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its strong commitment to delivering a premium TV gaming experience that offers enhanced convenience through the new webOS UI featuring a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and buttery-smooth gameplay at 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW on its latest TVs at CES 2023. (PRNewswire)

Popular cloud gaming services, which can now be conveniently accessed from LG Game Card on webOS 2023, including simply via voice command*, offer avid and casual gamers alike numerous gaming titles from leading partners such as NVIDIA, Blacknut, Utomik and now Luna and Boosteroid, with no downloads or additional hardware needed. LG's award-winning OLED TVs supply players with the smoothest gameplay courtesy of superior image quality, an ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and super-low input lag, as well as a more personalized gaming experience through various customization features including Game Optimizer and genre-specific picture settings.

Already available in FHD on 2021 and 2022 LG TVs running webOS 6.0 or above, GeForce NOW is now streaming on 2020 models, and will start streaming in 4K on select models later this year, LG TV owners being among the first to stream impressively smooth, highly immersive 4K gameplay at 60 FPS, on the big screen with just a compatible controller.

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA's open cloud gaming service that taps into the thriving PC gaming ecosystem by streaming with world-class NVIDIA GeForce RTX performance. Gamers can play their favorite PC titles already purchased from popular digital stores – including many of the most-played free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Destiny 2 – with and against millions of other PC players. GeForce Now Ultimate members will enjoy streaming at up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS on supported LG TVs, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.

Accessible from LG's Game Card in the US, Amazon Luna is joining other cloud gaming services on the webOS Home Screen of LG's latest TVs. A Luna subscription offers access to games for everyone, from AAA titles, retro-side scrollers, family games and more, and titles including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Everspace and Team Sonic Racing, while the Prime Gaming channel gives Amazon Prime subscribers access to various exclusive and free-to-play titles each month.

LG's perfect-for-gaming OLED TVs will be on show at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with every LG CES announcement, follow #LGCES2023 on social media.

* Voice command functionality varies by content provider and will be available by mid-year.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. LG-One Chris De Maria Roberto Munoz christopher.demaria@lge.com roberto.munoz@lg-one.com

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA