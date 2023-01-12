Carmel Valley's First Cannabis Dispensary Opens for Business

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmel Valley is experiencing a revolution in recreational and medical cannabis, as the Valley's first licensed dispensary, Joint Venture, officially opened its doors for a soft-opening on Monday, December 12th, 2022. This landmark move brings access to the highest-quality cannabis flower and infused products from top brands for locals and visitors alike. The new dispensary storefront has planned a Grand Opening Event for January 14th, 2023, featuring live vendor demonstrations and exclusive promotions.

Located at 27820 Dorris Drive in Mid Valley, this new dispensary storefront is both literally and figuratively a Joint Venture - Salvatore Palma, founder of Higher Level of Care Dispensaries, and partners Aram Stoney and John Defloria, founders of Big Sur Canna+Botanicals, teamed up in late 2022 to create this unique cannabis experience in Carmel Valley nearby the Mid Valley Shopping Center.

Joint Venture offers much more than just high-grade cannabis; the selection includes an assortment of tinctures, concentrates, topicals, vapes, and accessories that can cater to even the most discerning smoker or edible 'cannaisseur'. With a commitment to customer service and product education, novices and experts alike are sure to feel welcomed into this inviting space.

A friendly budtender will quickly put you at ease with an extensive knowledge base derived from experience in growing, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products. All staff have undergone rigorous training to ensure each visitor receives up-to-date advice on dosing recommendations and the latest trends in cannabinoid therapy.

Joint Venture has taken meticulous steps to adhere to local laws regarding retail sales, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis, so guests can rest assured they are obtaining clean, lab tested products. Should you find yourself in Carmel Valley any time soon, don't hesitate to stop by and take part in this historic moment!

Learn more about Joint Venture by visiting the dispensary website at https://JointVenture-CV.com

