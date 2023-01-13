Pączki Day Vodka Returns for Another Year of Expected Fast Sellouts and New Direct-to-Consumer Shipping

Detroit City Distillery's one-of-a-kind, limited-edition spirit, made with fresh raspberry pączki, goes on sale February 3

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, pączki and vodka-lovers – Pączki Day Vodka is back and expected to sell out faster than ever. This year's batch of the ultra-unique, limited-edition alcoholic spirit, made with fresh raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery, will go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 8 a.m. online at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop. Bottles are $35 each. A public party will celebrate the release at the Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit's Eastern Market, beginning at 4 p.m., where buyers can start picking up their online orders in-person. This year, a limited quantity of Pączki Day Vodka will also be available for direct-to-consumer shipping via DCD's partners in select states nationwide.

Paczki Day Vodka 2023 by Detroit City Distillery (PRNewswire)

Detroit City Distillery's Pączki Day Vodka celebrates Polish culture; is distilled with raspberry pączki for Fat Tuesday

What started as an experiment five years ago has become a must-have sensation among those with Polish family ties. Last year, the Distillery sold out in under 72 hours. Due to requests already pouring in, DCD anticipates yet another fast sellout in 2023.

"It's been incredible to see Pączki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan's Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide," said Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. "People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It's a special thing when a spirit brings people together. This year, we're excited to get Pączki Day Vodka to more Polish communities across the country via partnerships that support direct-to-consumer shipping so we can continue to gauge the demand nationwide."

Pączki Day Vodka is made by distilling fresh raspberry pączki in 100 percent potato vodka from Poland and Michigan in a 500-gallon copper pot still. The result is a crystal-clear one-of-a-kind, spirit that is smooth, buttery and has a distinct raspberry finish. It can be enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail or as a pączki chaser.

"There are only two ingredients: vodka and pączki. There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners that you find in mainstream flavored vodka. The goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck. It's like a Pączki Day Party in a bottle." added Forsyth. "At 88 proof, it's ultra-smooth, and you can really taste the raspberry and buttery pastry of the pączki."

Detroit City Distillery is known for their small batch artisanal whiskey, gin and vodka, using the finest local ingredients sourced directly from farms near the distillery. To learn more about Pączki Day Vodka and DCD's other products, visit www.detroitcitydistillery.com or follow them on social media at @detroitcitydistillery. Customers must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

Pączki Day Vodka goes on sale online at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop at 8 a.m., Friday, February 3. Patrons can begin picking up their orders the same day at 4 p.m. at the Detroit City Distillery's Tasting Room at the Pączki Day Vodka release party. Pączki Day Vodka will also be available at select liquor stores throughout Michigan and Illinois in February while supplies last. Limited quantities are also available for out-of-state shipping via direct-to-consumer shipping partnerships.

