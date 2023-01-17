Charlie Health Launches Virtual IOP Services in Florida, Offering a Life-saving Treatment Option for Young People and Families in Crisis

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the largest provider of virtual Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) for young people and families in crisis, announces its expansion into Florida. The company's industry-leading mental health services arrive at an urgent time for the state. Currently, 1 in 6 adolescents in the state experience a mental health disorder each year, and more than half of Florida adolescents with depression are unable to receive care due to financial and regional barriers ( NAMI Florida .)

(PRNewsfoto/Charlie Health) (PRNewswire)

"Over 6 million people in Florida live in communities that have a shortage of mental health professionals, demonstrating that it's more important than ever to find a viable solution to a limited system," shares Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-Founder of Charlie Health ( Mental Health America ). "Florida currently ranks 49th in the country for access to mental healthcare. We're going to change that. Our virtual IOP effectively eliminates long-standing barriers to care, providing young people and families in the state with evidence-based, life-saving treatment they can access from home."

"As a lifelong Floridian, I know personally that the youth mental health crisis is only worsening in our state," says Allison Walsh JD, VP of Clinical Outreach at Charlie Health. "It's imperative that we take action to heal the root causes and provide support for the teens, young adults, and families who are struggling the most. Our young people are the future of our state, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to the high-quality mental healthcare they need to thrive."

Charlie Health's latest expansion follows the company's recent release of a study on the efficacy of virtual IOP, published in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania. Based on data collected over the course of nine months from 495 adolescent clients, researchers found a 71% decrease in suicidal ideation, a 60% decrease in depressive symptoms, and a 58% decrease in self-harm upon discharge from Charlie Health's program.

To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com .

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health , founded in 2020, is the largest virtual-first mental health clinic for teens and young adults who need more than weekly mental health support. Charlie Health provides young people (12-28) struggling with serious mental health disorders with personalized Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) consisting of supported groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. By offering individualized and evidence-based mental health support, Charlie Health ensures that sustainable healing is available to all.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Press Inquiries: AZIONE, charliehealth@azionepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlie Health