Chili's Grill & Bar Names New Vice President of Marketing

Wieden+Kennedy Vet Jesse Johnson Joins Chili's Marketing Team

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced that Jesse Johnson has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. In this newly created role, Johnson will develop and execute marketing strategies for Chili's® Grill & Bar and bring the brand to life across multiple touchpoints, including advertising, media, PR and the Guest experience.

Jesse Johnson, Vice President of Marketing (PRNewswire)

An accomplished brand director with over 16 years of experience, Johnson spent much of his career at Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) leading award-winning marketing initiatives and campaigns for top brands such as Procter & Gamble, Nike Golf and KFC, including the highly acclaimed "Return of Colonel Sanders" campaign.

"As we look to be more commercially aggressive, Jesse's expertise and passion for building culturally relevant brands will be a driving force in putting Chili's back in the cultural zeitgeist," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. "What gets me even more excited is the fact that he's a servant leader, has a passion for coaching, and my belief that he will be a great fit and addition to our ChiliHead culture."

During his time at W+K, Johnson managed client relationships and leveraged his strategic vision for creative evolution to support the agency's growth and business development through his campaign work. Most recently, he served as the Director of Growth and helped drive significant growth of W+K's social arm, Bodega, in Portland, Ore.

"I have a deep-rooted love for the Chili's brand, and I can't wait to work with our marketing and leadership teams, as well as our Team Members, to elevate Chili's prominence," Johnson said. "I'm excited to use my brand strategy and creative background to help Chili's disrupt the casual dining space."

In 2018, Ad Age named Johnson "Account Director of the Year" and named KFC's campaign "Campaign of the Year." Johnson also led the development of P&G's globally acclaimed "Proud Sponsor of Moms" Olympic campaign for the London 2012 and Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, which earned an Emmy, Gold Effie and six Gold Lions.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our Big Mouth Burgers, full-on sizzling Fajitas, Crispy Chicken Crispers and hand-shaken Margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

Brinker International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brinker International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P.