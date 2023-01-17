Greenphire Appoints Owen Newman as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Company Growth

25-year veteran brings deep expertise in financial management as the need for site and patient-centric solutions for clinical trials increases

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Owen Newman as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joining the company's leadership team, Newman brings more than 25 years of financial experience, most recently as CFO of Simeio, a global leader in Identity and Access Management. Newman will report directly to Greenphire's CEO, Jim Murphy.

"The outlook for 2023 is strong, and Greenphire is ready to support our sponsor, CRO and site clients with proven, best-in-class solutions which enable global clinical trials to operate seamlessly," said Murphy. "To aid in our continued growth and expansion this year and beyond, I am thrilled to welcome Owen to the Greenphire team. His strong background in operational and financial management within the tech sector will help drive forward our strategic plans and deliver long-term value to our organization," he added.

Newman is a mature business leader experienced at leading medium and large-scale financial operations. He brings an extensive background in financial operations management, risk management, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement, and regulatory compliance. Prior to Simeio, Newman cultivated his fintech depths by serving as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Divisional Chief Financial Officer at ACI Worldwide Inc. Newman also held CFO roles at Paycommerce Inc. and International SOS Inc., a global medical and security service company. Owen earned his Bachelor of Science degree and Master's in accountancy from Nova Southeastern University.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining a company that is renowned as the leading provider of clinical trial solutions across the globe. Greenphire has a wealth of opportunities for high growth and value creation, with robust strategies to drive long-term results. Through innovative product development and exceptional customer service, the company has seen continued success in expanding its reach both domestically and internationally. I'm confident my experience can help take them to the next level," said Newman.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiXTM, eClinicalGPS®, ClinCard® and ConneX® solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

