InventHelp Inventor Develops Locating System for Lost/Misplaced Items (DNV-456)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a finder system for keeping track of personal items such as keys or a cell phone," said an inventor, from Elbert, Colo., "so I invented the ITEM FINDER PLUS. My design saves time when searching for lost items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to locate misplaced personal property items. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with searching aimlessly. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used with key rings, glasses, wallets, phones, etc. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp