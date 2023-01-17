Nation Ford Chemical Receives 2022 EHS Gold Award

Company Also Honored with Highest Marks in Sustainability and Educational Outreach Categories

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation Ford Chemical (NFC) is pleased to announce it received the 2022 Gold Performance Improvement Award for excellence in all areas of environmental, health, and safety by SOCMA, the leading association representing specialty and batch chemical manufacturers and service providers.

In addition to the Gold Award, NFC is the recipient of SOCMA's prestigious 2022 Sustainability Award, and 2022 Educational Outreach Award.

NFC is a longtime participant of ChemStewards®, SOCMA's rigorous program to foster and improve facility safety, product stewardship, environmental safeguards, risk reduction and stakeholder engagement. The annual Performance Improvement Awards showcase companies demonstrating excellence in these areas.

In receiving the Gold Award, Nation Ford's environmental, health and safety efforts astounded judges across all five award categories. The judging panel noted a clear pride and ownership NFC exudes in every aspect of their operations.

NFC was honored with the Sustainability Award for outstanding initiatives and is in the 98th percentile of Ecovadis. Judges applauded the team's assertive sustainability goals executed throughout the year, proving that with appropriate planning and controls, a facility can reduce its footprint and impacts to the environment, while at the same time improving company margins.

In Educational Outreach, judges commended NFC's "ChemE-Spend-a-Day" initiative, which welcomes chemical engineering students to the Fort Mill, SC plant, to experience first-hand all aspects of a chemical facility.

"The Nation Ford team is honored to be recognized for our commitment to EHS excellence through the 2022 Gold Award, and in the areas of Sustainability and Educational Outreach," said Jay Dickson, President, Nation Ford Chemical. "We continue to embrace strong communication, robust product stewardship, increased employee engagement, and employ innovative waste minimization efforts throughout our processes."

"We congratulate Nation Ford Chemical for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and nurturing the intellect of our next generation through educational outreach," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "SOCMA looks forward to their ongoing contributions to industry best practices, which strengthen manufacturing performance across the value chain."

About Nation Ford Chemical

Founded in 1978, Nation Ford Chemical is one of America's most respected custom manufacturers of specialty organic chemicals. NFC's products, including Sulfanilic Acid (CAS#121-57-3) and PANA (N-Phenyl-1-naphthylamine, CAS#90-30-2), are sold worldwide through offices in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan. NFC is North America's leading distributor of aniline. Learn more: www.nationfordchem.com.

