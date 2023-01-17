Unum Group Announces 2023 Outlook Meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today it will hold its 2023 outlook meeting on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30am EST. The meeting will be held at the Lotte New York Palace and will be simulcast in a listen-only webcast on the company's website (unumgroup.com). Members of Unum Group's senior management will discuss business strategy, GAAP financial outlook, and other material information. They will also participate in a question-and-answer segment.

A registration page for webcast attendees can be found below. Once registered, attendees will be able to access a live audio webcast of the meeting in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast Registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/saxywkri

The presentation will be available on the "News and Events" page of the company's website ( www.unumgroup.com ) and will remain on the website for one year after the event.

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

