CEO Coaching International Announces 2022 Performance Award Winners

Both Coaches and Strategic Partners Honored

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, has announced the winners of its third annual PICNIC Awards. The PICNIC Awards are named for the firm's core values of Passion, Impact, Courage, No Drama, Integrity, and Compassion.

CEO Coaching International honors 11 coaches and three Strategic Partners at its third annual PICNIC Awards. (PRNewswire)

The award winners are selected based on team member nominations as well as performance metrics. This year, 11 coaches and three Strategic Partners were recognized for their outstanding impact on the firm and its clients.

"I'm thrilled to be able to honor and recognize the coaches and partners who have gone above and beyond to make a tremendous impact for our clients, all while embodying our core values," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "These coaches and partners truly helped our clients Make BIG Happen in 2022."

Recognized Coaches Include:

Sheldon Harris

Randy Dewey

Kevin Adams

Jerry Swain

Craig Coleman

Tracy Tolbert

Chris Mellon

Jacquie Hart

Odmar Almeida-Filho

Rafe Wilkinson

Kevin Adolphe

Recognized Strategic Partners Include:

Jerry Vance , Preferred CFO

Andy Harris , STS Capital Partners

Brady Marlow , Carson Wealth

Read more about CEO Coaching International's individual coaches here, and the Strategic Partners here.

For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with an executive coach, visit CEOCoachingInternational.com/contact.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International