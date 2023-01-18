HOW THE U.S. MINT TOOK PROFITS UP TO $2.6 BILLION

HOW THE U.S. MINT TOOK PROFITS UP TO $2.6 BILLION

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A legacy to be proud of! This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss Director Diehl's proudest accomplishments at the U.S. Mint.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

2 FORMER MINT DIRECTORS DISCUSS HOW THE U.S. MINT TOOK PROFITS UP TO $2.6 BILLION

Director Diehl took special pride in empowering the Mint's employees to change public perception of the Mint, reinforcing the idea that Mint workers are public servants. Many of the employees who worked under Diehl went on to work throughout different areas of the government after he left, an achievement Diehl considers his legacy.

Director Diehl also was happy to increase the income the U.S. Mint generated for the federal government from $700 million to $2.6 billion over his tenure, which he considered "putting points on the board for the taxpayers."

Learn more insights from these former Mint Directors on U.S. Money Reserve's website: https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/news/executive-insights/

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve. Visit www.usmoneyreserve.com

Contact: Christol Farris

cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com

512-568-9991

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve