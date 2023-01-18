InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Virtual Background for Aquariums (DNV-484)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to supplement existing aquariums with an engaging sub-marine background view," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the VIRTUAL AQUARIUM BACKROUND. My design enables you to enhance and enjoy your aquatic visual experience."

The patent-pending invention provides a new projector device for an aquarium. In doing so, it offers relaxing visual backgrounds for aquariums at home or in commercial venues. As a result, it could enhance the visual appearance of an aquarium. It also could provide added entertainment and relaxation. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

