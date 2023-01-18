Katten Builds on M&A/PE Practice With Partner Harold Davidson

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Harold Davidson has joined the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice in New York, strengthening the team of industry-leading attorneys who handle complex business transactions.

Harold Davidson has joined Katten’s Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity practice as a partner in New York. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to have Harold join Katten's leading middle-market practice. His experience in strategically advising clients on challenging, high-value deals enhances our capabilities and reputation of being at the forefront of sophisticated transactions," said Kimberly T. Smith, global chair of Katten's Corporate department.

Davidson's global practice focuses on a wide range of matters involving private and public mergers and acquisitions, principal and private equity investments, special-purpose acquisition companies, startups, securities offerings, joint ventures, restructurings and structured finance arrangements. With a cross-border practice, Davidson represents clients doing business in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, Colombia, Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands.

He advises public and private companies in corporate finance and governance matters, and private equity and venture capital firms on investments in public and private companies. He counsels on strategic transactions in a variety of industries, including financial institutions, media and entertainment, technology and information security, alternative energy, alcohol beverage, health care and real estate.

Prior to joining Katten, Davidson was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery where he began his legal career.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

Contact: Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

jackie.heard@katten.com





Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman

+1.312.577.8371

leonor.vivanco-prengaman@katten.com

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Katten