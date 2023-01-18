Leading Private Equity Practitioner Nick Marchica Joins Dechert's New York Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that accomplished private equity lawyer Nick Marchica will join its New York office as a partner in the corporate group. Mr. Marchica's arrival continues Dechert's U.S. private equity and private credit expansion over the past year, following the additions of David Cosgrove in Charlotte; Nicole Macarchuk in San Francisco; William Robertson, Kevin Zaragoza and En-Min Chua in New York; and including 12 of the firm's 17 recently promoted partners.

Mr. Marchica, whose clients are based throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, has extensive experience advising private equity firms and their funds on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, divestitures and joint ventures. Prior to joining Dechert, Mr. Marchica was a partner in the private equity practice at another international law firm. He received his law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

Mark Thierfelder, firm co-chair elect, chair of Dechert's corporate and securities group and chair of the global private equity practice, said, "Nick's decades of experience advising leading private equity players on complex deals makes him an exceptionally valuable addition to our team."

"I am excited to be joining Dechert's elite global practice," added Mr. Marchica. "The firm's impressive depth of talent—both globally and across tax, finance, employee benefits and all of the ancillary areas that are so critical to a leading, global private equity practice—is a perfect complement to both my skill set and my clients' needs."

Recognized as an international powerhouse, Dechert's private equity practice has been on a fast-track growth trajectory, advising approximately 300 private equity and other private investment clients worldwide. The firm's global team of more than 350 lawyers represents all types of private equity sponsors and other private investment firms, including sovereign wealth funds and family offices, and their portfolio companies, as well as institutional and corporate investors looking to invest in private equity funds.

Dechert LLP's excellence and deep bench in dealmaking has inspired numerous accolades including recognition in The American Lawyer's 2022 Corporate Practices of the Year Awards; and having individual attorneys named as MVP (Law360–2022, 2020) and Dealmaker of the Year (ALM-2022) for their roles leading teams in headline-making market transactions.

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

