loanDepot's Anthony Hsieh and Frank Martell recognized among Inman's 2023 "Power Players"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc.'s ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI) Founder and Executive Chairman Anthony Hsieh and President and CEO Frank Martell were recognized on Inman's inaugural 2023 "Power Player" list, which salutes the most innovative and influential leaders "whose ingenuity, strength, conviction and persistence are driving change across the real estate industry." This year's class was selected from across the residential real estate universe – featuring the executives, founders, innovators and visionaries playing a key role in shaping the industry's future.

Hsieh, a 35-year trailblazer who revolutionized the contemporary mortgage lending journey said, "In such a pivotal year for the industry, this honor is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of Team loanDepot to provide best-in class products and service to our customers."

Martell, who joined the Company as president and CEO in April 2022, added, "The successful execution of our Vision 2025 plan has positioned us to lead from a position of strength, and our recognition as Power Players is a testament to the strides loanDepot is making to create opportunities for all families to seize the dream—and recognize the financial benefits—of homeownership."

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories.

