MSC CRUISES NAMED THE OFFICIAL CRUISE LINE PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with MSC Cruises, naming one of the world's largest cruise brands the Official Cruise Line Partner of the New York Knicks. Through the partnership, MSC Cruises will receive significant brand promotion during all Knicks games at The Garden including LED Signage and Virtual On-Court Signage. MSC Cruises will also serve as the Presenting Partner of the Knicks in-game T-Shirt Toss.

As the Knicks first global rights marketing partner, the organization will work with MSC Cruises to create new activations in overseas markets, which could include Italy, Germany, England and Brazil. They will work together to provide unique content and brand promotion to continue growing the game of basketball.

"MSC Cruises is one of the world's top-rated contemporary cruise lines with a long history of putting their customers first, a value that MSG Sports lives by every day, making them a fantastic addition to our illustrious group of marketing partners," said David Hopkinson, President & COO, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. "This partnership will also make MSC Cruises our first-ever global rights marketing partner. MSC Cruises will be involved within the Knicks organization across digital channels and fan activations and will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our incredible Jr. Knicks program."

"Our partnership with MSG and the New York Knicks is symbolic of our overall commitment to New York City with the upcoming launch of year-round cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal onboard MSC Meraviglia," said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. "At MSC Cruises, we're focused on improving the communities we serve by supporting families and furthering sustainability efforts. MSG and the Knicks share those priorities, and we're thrilled to be combining our efforts right here in New York City, as well as throughout the more than 40 countries that make up our global itineraries."

Together, the Knicks and MSC Cruises will partner on a sustainability initiative which will provide a donation to an Ocean Conservation Cause for every three-pointer made by the Knicks this season. Throughout the year, GardenVision and Knicks Digital Channels will run features about the program and provide updates on the amount donated to that point in time.

This spring, the Knicks will host a Jr. Knicks clinic at the basketball court aboard MSC Meraviglia during her inaugural call at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Participants in the clinic will take part in basketball drills, skills and training as well as play games run by the Jr. Knicks coaching staff. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet with Knicks alumni and receive branded giveaways from the Knicks and MSC Cruises.

In addition to the partnership with the Knicks, MSC Cruises will also come on board as the Official Cruise Line Partner for the Westchester Knicks and Knicks Gaming, which includes LED signage for all Westchester Knicks home games and virtual on-court signage for all Knicks Gaming home games. Finally, MSC Cruises will be displayed on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are visible to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world's leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here .

The line's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here .

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here .

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here .

